Photo 3148
Regulated
Something simple for the abstract challenge
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
26th June 2022 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
abstract-85
Corinne C
ace
Very nice!
June 26th, 2022
