Day Two, Something To Smile About by grammyn
Photo 3161

Day Two, Something To Smile About

Earlier than expected, this little girl has made me Grammy G..... a great grandmother and I couldn't love her more
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

JackieR ace
Congratulations hope mum and family doing well
July 9th, 2022  
