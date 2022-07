It Is Wednesday, My Dudes

Although I don't profess to understand it I saw several memes today on Pinterest© That all involved frogs with this saying.





""It Is Wednesday My Dudes" refers to an exploitable image of a Budgett's frog paired with the text "It is Wednesday, my dudes." The image is frequently parodied ..." from knowyourmeme.com Of course when I looked out my front door and saw this frog waiting out the rainstorm it is precisely what came to mind.