Photo 3168
Brothers Can Sometimes Be So Obnoxious
This pretty little thing was swimming in the pool and her younger brother felt compelled to splash her with the other paddle repeatedly. She was bing a very good sport aobut it though as it was all done in fun.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
0
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4900
photos
153
followers
51
following
Views
6
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
16th July 2022 3:50pm
yellow
water
grands
sixws-132
