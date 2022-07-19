Previous
Hummingbird Haven by grammyn
Photo 3171

Hummingbird Haven

The Grand Chap saw a pattern for a hummingbird house and asked if I would like one. Of course I said yes. Isn't it cute? No nesters yet but it may have come too late for this season
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

summerfield ace
it is very nice. i hope the hummies hear about this new dig and come and check it out. aces!
July 20th, 2022  
