Photo 3171
Hummingbird Haven
The Grand Chap saw a pattern for a hummingbird house and asked if I would like one. Of course I said yes. Isn't it cute? No nesters yet but it may have come too late for this season
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4903
photos
153
followers
51
following
868% complete
View this month »
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
19th July 2022 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
brown
,
wood
summerfield
ace
it is very nice. i hope the hummies hear about this new dig and come and check it out. aces!
July 20th, 2022
