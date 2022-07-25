Sign up
Photo 3177
Put Your Head On My Shoulder
I can't tell you how much I love these girls!
Although there is no songtitle challenge at the moment this one came to mind and Paul Anka sang it best
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvazBqAlx58
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
4
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
b&w
,
grands
Maggiemae
ace
I know that song so well. This looks newborn! A great photo!
July 26th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sooooo sweet!!!
July 26th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot of the two together.
July 26th, 2022
Wyomingsister
Simply precious❣️❣️ You have captured true love.
July 26th, 2022
