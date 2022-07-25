Previous
Next
Put Your Head On My Shoulder by grammyn
Photo 3177

Put Your Head On My Shoulder

I can't tell you how much I love these girls!

Although there is no songtitle challenge at the moment this one came to mind and Paul Anka sang it best https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvazBqAlx58
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I know that song so well. This looks newborn! A great photo!
July 26th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Sooooo sweet!!!
July 26th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot of the two together.
July 26th, 2022  
Wyomingsister
Simply precious❣️❣️ You have captured true love.
July 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise