Photo 3182
I Just LOVE This Bloomin' Baby
There is no telling what you will find in the garden if you look closely enough!
For the composite challenge
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
3
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4914
photos
153
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
26th July 2022 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
grands
,
sixws-132
,
composite-48
Wyomingsister
Very Anne Geddes!! Growing beautifully! 🌻
July 31st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Wyomingsister said what I thought. Beautiful composite. Really well done.
July 31st, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Definitely an Anne Geddes vibe, so very sweet
July 31st, 2022
