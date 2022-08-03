Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3186
Nothing Stops Him
One for the album cover challenge. The Grand Chap was a willing model for me
Artist~ Mt. Melbourne
"Mount Melbourne is a 2,733-metre-high (8,967 ft) ice-covered stratovolcano in Victoria Land, Antarctica, between Wood Bay and Terra Nova Bay." ~ wikipedia
Album ~ Not A Handicap
“In politics, absurdity is not a handicap." Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821)
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4918
photos
152
followers
50
following
872% complete
View this month »
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
3rd August 2022 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
albumcoverchallenge137
Maggiemae
ace
A lot to think about with this photo! I think there once was a Lord Melbourne!
August 3rd, 2022
Lesley
ace
This is fascinating. Excellent entry.
August 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close