Nothing Stops Him

One for the album cover challenge. The Grand Chap was a willing model for me



Artist~ Mt. Melbourne

"Mount Melbourne is a 2,733-metre-high (8,967 ft) ice-covered stratovolcano in Victoria Land, Antarctica, between Wood Bay and Terra Nova Bay." ~ wikipedia



Album ~ Not A Handicap

“In politics, absurdity is not a handicap." Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821)