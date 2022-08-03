Previous
Nothing Stops Him by grammyn
Photo 3186

Nothing Stops Him

One for the album cover challenge. The Grand Chap was a willing model for me

Artist~ Mt. Melbourne
"Mount Melbourne is a 2,733-metre-high (8,967 ft) ice-covered stratovolcano in Victoria Land, Antarctica, between Wood Bay and Terra Nova Bay." ~ wikipedia

Album ~ Not A Handicap
“In politics, absurdity is not a handicap." Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821)
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

katy

ace
Maggiemae ace
A lot to think about with this photo! I think there once was a Lord Melbourne!
August 3rd, 2022  
Lesley ace
This is fascinating. Excellent entry.
August 3rd, 2022  
