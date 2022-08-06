Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3189
The Grand Chap's Latest
This was a piece that had some flaws that he reworked into this beautiful container for the minimal challenge which is featuring crafts this time
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4921
photos
151
followers
51
following
873% complete
View this month »
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
6th August 2022 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brown
,
wood
,
minimal-31
Lou Ann
ace
Oh it’s lovely, he’s a fine wood craftsman.
August 6th, 2022
JackieR
ace
He's so talented!! Thanks for entering the challenge
August 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close