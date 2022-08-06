Previous
The Grand Chap's Latest by grammyn
The Grand Chap's Latest

This was a piece that had some flaws that he reworked into this beautiful container for the minimal challenge which is featuring crafts this time
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

katy

ace
Lou Ann ace
Oh it’s lovely, he’s a fine wood craftsman.
August 6th, 2022  
JackieR ace
He's so talented!! Thanks for entering the challenge
August 6th, 2022  
