Photo 3193
Teeny Tiny Gecko
To get an idea of how tiny he really is that is a regular sized brick he is on. At about 2.5" or 6.3 cm that makes him quite small. He was enjoying the early morning sun on the bricks
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4925
photos
151
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
10th August 2022 7:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
animal
JackieR
ace
Teeny, teeny, weeny thing!!well spotted
August 11th, 2022
