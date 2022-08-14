Previous
Munch Away Buddy by grammyn
Photo 3197

Munch Away Buddy

Sitting outside on the porch hoping something would show up for a photo to take, (I am a lazy photographer) I noticed this grasshopper dining on my pickerel rush. perfect payment for the photo I say.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
JackieR ace
Fabulous macro
August 14th, 2022  
Eugene Frenkel
Beautiful colours
August 14th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Oh well done. What a beauty!
August 14th, 2022  
