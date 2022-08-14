Sign up
Photo 3197
Munch Away Buddy
Sitting outside on the porch hoping something would show up for a photo to take, (I am a lazy photographer) I noticed this grasshopper dining on my pickerel rush. perfect payment for the photo I say.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4929
photos
151
followers
51
following
Tags
green
,
purple
,
bug
JackieR
ace
Fabulous macro
August 14th, 2022
Eugene Frenkel
Beautiful colours
August 14th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Oh well done. What a beauty!
August 14th, 2022
