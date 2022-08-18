Previous
Guilty Pleasure by grammyn
Guilty Pleasure

I know some people who don't like chocolate (l still consider them friends) but is life really worth living if one can not indulge occassionally?!
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Corinne C ace
Lol! A great composition that makes me drool (Chocolate is my weakness…)
August 19th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh yes- chocolate and ice cream. Well worth the consequences of indulging in my book. Love the golden spoon!
August 19th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Indulge all you want. You can have mine if you want it. The gold spoon makes this look rich and indulgent.
August 19th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
August 19th, 2022  
