Photo 3201
Guilty Pleasure
I know some people who don't like chocolate (l still consider them friends) but is life really worth living if one can not indulge occassionally?!
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
4
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4934
photos
151
followers
51
following
876% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
18th August 2022 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
brown
Corinne C
ace
Lol! A great composition that makes me drool (Chocolate is my weakness…)
August 19th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh yes- chocolate and ice cream. Well worth the consequences of indulging in my book. Love the golden spoon!
August 19th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Indulge all you want. You can have mine if you want it. The gold spoon makes this look rich and indulgent.
August 19th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
August 19th, 2022
