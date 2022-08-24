Previous
I have a friend who likes elephants so she will be getting a series of ornaments from me made out of wire for Hanukkah this year.

24th August 2022

Susan Wakely ace
This is so sweet and creative.
August 24th, 2022  
Eugene Frenkel
Oh wow, so minimalistic and effective
August 24th, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
You are so multi-creative! (is that a word?) Multi-talented and multi-creative. And also generous with those talents, gifting her friend every year with hand-made things.
August 24th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 24th, 2022  
thedarkroom ace
Oh Katy this is wonderful- do you do cats??!!!
August 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is too cute!
August 24th, 2022  
