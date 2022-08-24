Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3207
Results
I have a friend who likes elephants so she will be getting a series of ornaments from me made out of wire for Hanukkah this year.
Several people asked about my craft from yesterday
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4940
photos
149
followers
51
following
878% complete
View this month »
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
24th August 2022 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
hanukkah
Susan Wakely
ace
This is so sweet and creative.
August 24th, 2022
Eugene Frenkel
Oh wow, so minimalistic and effective
August 24th, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
You are so multi-creative! (is that a word?) Multi-talented and multi-creative. And also generous with those talents, gifting her friend every year with hand-made things.
August 24th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 24th, 2022
thedarkroom
ace
Oh Katy this is wonderful- do you do cats??!!!
August 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is too cute!
August 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close