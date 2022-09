Sunrise Cacophony

For the last week or two a large flock of birds overflies my house around 6 or 6:30 in the morning while I am walking. I don't know where they come from or where they go to but I see them fly over. This morning they decided to roost in some trees behind my house and stayed there long enough for me to finish my walk and go inside for my camera. This is only one prtion of them. Every one of them was singing good morning to the sun and creating quite a racket.