Photo 3232
Patience Rewarded
One can hear them coming by the noise of their wings and the chirping they do. Watching them flit about is so entertaining
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4966
photos
149
followers
50
following
885% complete
View this month »
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
18th September 2022 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great shot- I'm not sure how much longer mine will be here. I love that buzzing sound as they come in for a sip.
September 18th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Oh what a fabulous fabulous capture, do envious you see these!! Beautiful
September 18th, 2022
