Patience Rewarded by grammyn
Patience Rewarded

One can hear them coming by the noise of their wings and the chirping they do. Watching them flit about is so entertaining
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot- I'm not sure how much longer mine will be here. I love that buzzing sound as they come in for a sip.
September 18th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oh what a fabulous fabulous capture, do envious you see these!! Beautiful
September 18th, 2022  
