Photo 3240
Under Pressure
Minimal-32 is all about travel right now and, although this may not suggest that, it would be very difficult for me to travel anywhere without these tires.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4974
photos
149
followers
50
following
887% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
26th September 2022 4:48pm
Tags
b&w
,
transportation
,
minimal-32
Larry Steager
ace
The very basic need for getting anyplace. Well done.
September 27th, 2022
