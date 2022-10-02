Previous
Next
Autumn Days In Alabama by grammyn
Photo 3246

Autumn Days In Alabama

The hay is baled and the cotton is almost ready for harvest. The temperatures are finally cooling down and the humidity is but a fraction of what it used to be. Life is good.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Haven't seen picked cotton is quite some time. Guess our local farmer stopped planting. Nice shot.
October 3rd, 2022  
Tunia McClure ace
Our weather has been cool and beautiful. This is such an interesting picture with the cotton and bales of hay.
October 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise