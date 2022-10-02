Sign up
Photo 3246
Autumn Days In Alabama
The hay is baled and the cotton is almost ready for harvest. The temperatures are finally cooling down and the humidity is but a fraction of what it used to be. Life is good.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4980
photos
149
followers
50
following
889% complete
View this month »
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
2nd October 2022 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
cotton
Milanie
ace
Haven't seen picked cotton is quite some time. Guess our local farmer stopped planting. Nice shot.
October 3rd, 2022
Tunia McClure
ace
Our weather has been cool and beautiful. This is such an interesting picture with the cotton and bales of hay.
October 3rd, 2022
