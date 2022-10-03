Sign up
Photo 3247
Alien Invasion
one for
@summerfield
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4981
photos
149
followers
50
following
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
3rd October 2022 5:15pm
Tags
b&w
,
selfie
,
nik
,
silverefex-fullcontrastandstructure
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good one!
October 4th, 2022
Eugene Frenkel
ace
wow!
October 4th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Awesome, Katy!
October 4th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A cool perpective
October 4th, 2022
Kathy
ace
A different look for you.
October 4th, 2022
