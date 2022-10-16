Previous
Guarding the Patch by grammyn
Guarding the Patch

A pumpkin patch at my daughters' church. Lots of photo ops and various kinds and sizes of pumpkins for sale

happy birthday dad♥
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Corinne C ace
Fun autumnal pic!
October 17th, 2022  
Annie D ace
wonderful light and colour!
October 17th, 2022  
Diane ace
Beautiful display.
October 17th, 2022  
