Rising Moon by grammyn
Rising Moon

Not to be deterred I attempted another moon shot. There was a nice mist around it and I caught it just as it breached the tree line tonight. The best part for me is this is SOOC which I seldom do anymore
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
899% complete

Corinne C ace
A very nice picture
November 10th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 10th, 2022  
