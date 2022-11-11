Previous
Remembrance Day by grammyn
Remembrance Day

A letter from my dad to my mom while he was in the army before they married. A fitting reflection today especially, and such a treasure to have still. This one was about six weeks before they were married and he wrote about their first date and all the fun they had on other dates. He asked if he could tell the guys about their "coming event" saying it was "just too good to keep to myself". He closed by saying "love and kisses galore" which was so unlike the man I knew. They were married almost 70 years.

thank you for your service dad♥

for the minimal -letters challenge
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Such a moving memory.
November 12th, 2022  
