Spring Does Not Follow A Calendar by grammyn
Spring Does Not Follow A Calendar

This nectarine thinks the 80F/27C degree weather we have been having means it is Spring. Officially it is a little over a fortnight away and these blooms wiill be gone by then
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
amazing! you posted spring and i posted winter. at the church there is a magnolia tree that had buds in the middle of february. with all the snow we got, poor tree must've been confused. i love the colour of your flowers here and the light you caught with it. aces!
March 5th, 2023  
Marilyn Wigen
Gorgeous! The details of the blossoms are stunning and look great against the green bokeh. And I think the highlight on the left does a nice job of adding interest and balancing the light pink of the blossoms. I kept looking at it with and without the highlight and decided it was a little bit blah without it. Still very pretty, but not as nice as with the highlight.
March 5th, 2023  
Kathy
Lovely capture of the blooms. I think everything is going to be early down South this year. The Weather Channel showed pictures of Boston this morning and some trees were blooming there too and they are getting the cold and snowy weather!
March 5th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
This is really pretty- well, the Daffodils are coming up here, so this tree might not be that far off. Beautiful shot.
March 5th, 2023  
