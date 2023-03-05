Previous
Almost Full by grammyn
Just another moon shot and no real need to make a comment. thanks for taking the time to look. It might be an indigo sky if I were doing the month of color.......but I'm not
Leslie ace
wonderful capture I saw it tonight but an hour later higher in the sky.
March 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I think that is anything but “just another moon shot”. It is really beautiful with that sharp contrast of the silhouette in the moon.
March 6th, 2023  
Rick Schies
Nice capture Katy, I like the foreground focus
March 6th, 2023  
