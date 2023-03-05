Sign up
Photo 3400
Almost Full
Just another moon shot and no real need to make a comment. thanks for taking the time to look. It might be an indigo sky if I were doing the month of color.......but I'm not
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
Tags
moon
Leslie
ace
wonderful capture I saw it tonight but an hour later higher in the sky.
March 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I think that is anything but “just another moon shot”. It is really beautiful with that sharp contrast of the silhouette in the moon.
March 6th, 2023
Rick Schies
Nice capture Katy, I like the foreground focus
March 6th, 2023
