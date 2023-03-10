Previous
Anticipation by grammyn
Photo 3405

Anticipation

She sits beneath him like this for every meal hoping he will drop something. She is rewarded more times than I would like her to be.

It may qualify for the BLD challenge of golden triangle as this is lunch and
For the song title challenge listen to Carly Simon sing it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NwP3wes4M8
10th March 2023

