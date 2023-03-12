Previous
Next
Bird's Dairy Farm by grammyn
Photo 3407

Bird's Dairy Farm

My mother taught in a one room school for two years form 1945-1947. She lived with the family that owned Bird's Dairy and this is a milk bottle from that farm
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
933% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cathy Donohoue ace
What a cool family memory. I love the ones that take us back in time. Who will remember them unless we share. Great shot.
March 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This reminds me of my junior school days. Cute little bottle.
March 12th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love all your little family history treasures! I'm really drawn to old milk bottles. There's something very artistic to them but I'm not sure what that is!
March 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
how fabulous Katy , I hope the milk isn't from 1947 🤣
March 12th, 2023  
JackieR ace
What a treasure and what a high key
March 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise