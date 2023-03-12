Sign up
Photo 3407
Bird's Dairy Farm
My mother taught in a one room school for two years form 1945-1947. She lived with the family that owned Bird's Dairy and this is a milk bottle from that farm
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
5
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5147
photos
156
followers
51
following
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
12th March 2023 4:38pm
Tags
food
,
antique
,
highkey
Cathy Donohoue
ace
What a cool family memory. I love the ones that take us back in time. Who will remember them unless we share. Great shot.
March 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This reminds me of my junior school days. Cute little bottle.
March 12th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love all your little family history treasures! I'm really drawn to old milk bottles. There's something very artistic to them but I'm not sure what that is!
March 12th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
how fabulous Katy , I hope the milk isn't from 1947 🤣
March 12th, 2023
JackieR
ace
What a treasure and what a high key
March 12th, 2023
