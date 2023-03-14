Previous
Next
Imitation by grammyn
Photo 3409

Imitation

One for the artist challenge inspired by this one
https://www.artnet.com/artists/andr%C3%A9-kert%C3%A9sz/fork-paris-a-PjaRY1KzURpOBQ2mtFLy1Q2
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Well done Katy
March 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise