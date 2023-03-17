Flamingo Friday

I painted this one yesterday and had planned to use it for today's photo when I saw the pathetic appeal for the album cover challenge from a friend (♥) so l decided to go ahead and enter that challenge with it.



Band: This Year's Model, which is actually the name of an album released by the English singer-songwriter Elvis Costello



Album: serious examination is false wit

taken from a quote by Aristotle (384 BC - 322 BC)......."Humor is the only test of gravity, and gravity of humor; for a subject which will not bear raillery is suspicious, and a jest which will not bear serious examination is false wit."



