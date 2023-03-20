Sign up
Photo 3415
Strike A Pose
He could see me through the kitchen window and held a pose for a very long time in case I was going to get him! This is one of the ones I regularly chase way from the bird food so he knows not to trust me!
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5156
photos
156
followers
51
following
935% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
20th March 2023 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Great light
March 20th, 2023
