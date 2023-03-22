Sign up
Photo 3417
Tag Luck Was On My Side
Lacking any inspiration for a photo today I fell back on the tag challenge. I got lucky with the combination - outside and clouds (are there inside clouds?)
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
5
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5158
photos
156
followers
51
following
936% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
22nd March 2023 4:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
,
tagchallenge-188
,
sixws-138
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Lovely cloud shot and framing. Was it Joanny Mitchell that sang of "clouds in my coffee?"
March 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking clouds nicely framed by the trees.
March 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 22nd, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
The 'inside clouds' are formed when the pot of spuds has too much water and is boiling furiously!
March 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool cloud scape and yes a blocked chimney lol
March 22nd, 2023
