Photo 3419
Asteroid
I have tried to hit most of the challenges this month but needed one for the abstract challenge. Not a very inspired image but .... In an attempt to make it abstracter (is that even a word?) I leaned heavily on the ETSOOI again
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5160
photos
156
followers
51
following
936% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
24th March 2023 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
abstract-72
,
etsooi-150
Lin
ace
Fun pattern!
March 25th, 2023
