Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3438
Purple Pashmina
Several years ago I was gifted two pashmina shawls. When I want to feel elgant I wear one of them, but today this one works beautifully as a backdrop for my bowl
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5181
photos
155
followers
51
following
941% complete
View this month »
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
12th April 2023 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
wood
,
30-shots2023
Corinne C
ace
Nicely done. The deep color of the Pashima compliments the wooden bowl.
April 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The Pashmina is a lovely colour. The colour oozes elegance
April 12th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
it does work well as a backdrop , good colour coordination
April 12th, 2023
summerfield
ace
your gifter has good taste 😊 aces!
April 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close