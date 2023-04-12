Purple Pashmina

Previous
Several years ago I was gifted two pashmina shawls. When I want to feel elgant I wear one of them, but today this one works beautifully as a backdrop for my bowl
Corinne C ace
Nicely done. The deep color of the Pashima compliments the wooden bowl.
April 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The Pashmina is a lovely colour. The colour oozes elegance
April 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
it does work well as a backdrop , good colour coordination
April 12th, 2023  
summerfield ace
your gifter has good taste 😊 aces!
April 12th, 2023  
