You Light Up My Life by grammyn
Photo 3513

You Light Up My Life

dedicated to all my 365 friends! ♥

Listen to Debbie Boone sing it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b07-yKnKRMQ
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
962% complete

Kathy ace
Nice look at the light, but I got tired of that song when it was popular and still am tired of it. Sorry, I'll pass on listening to it. I do like the warmth of the tones.
June 27th, 2023  
KWind ace
Nice shot!
June 27th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice. Melody sang that to me at our wedding
June 27th, 2023  
Laurie ace
Love this! I used to play that song on the piano yeeeeeeears ago!
June 27th, 2023  
