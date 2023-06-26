Sign up
Previous
Photo 3513
You Light Up My Life
dedicated to all my 365 friends! ♥
Listen to Debbie Boone sing it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b07-yKnKRMQ
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
26th June 2023 6:49pm
Tags
songtitle-97
Kathy
ace
Nice look at the light, but I got tired of that song when it was popular and still am tired of it. Sorry, I'll pass on listening to it. I do like the warmth of the tones.
June 27th, 2023
KWind
ace
Nice shot!
June 27th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice. Melody sang that to me at our wedding
June 27th, 2023
Laurie
ace
Love this! I used to play that song on the piano yeeeeeeears ago!
June 27th, 2023
