Anticipating Snow White by grammyn
Anticipating Snow White

I am embarassed to admit this apple has been in my refrigerator since 2021 but still makes a good prop and , although it is dried up , has not spoiled.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
964% complete

JackieR ace
Administering, or extracting Penicillin?? Quite a disturbing image, beautifully captured.
July 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
very clever shot Katy , an apple !!!
July 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
July 3rd, 2023  
