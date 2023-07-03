Sign up
Photo 3520
Anticipating Snow White
I am embarassed to admit this apple has been in my refrigerator since 2021 but still makes a good prop and , although it is dried up , has not spoiled.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
3rd July 2023 4:11pm
red
food
JackieR
ace
Administering, or extracting Penicillin?? Quite a disturbing image, beautifully captured.
July 3rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
very clever shot Katy , an apple !!!
July 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
July 3rd, 2023
