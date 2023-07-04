Previous
Celebrate! by grammyn
Celebrate!

Today is Independence Day in the US and I made these little "sparklers" for the neighbors out of watermelon and blueberries
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Corinne C ace
Yummy and pretty
July 4th, 2023  
