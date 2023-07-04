Sign up
Previous
Photo 3521
Celebrate!
Today is Independence Day in the US and I made these little "sparklers" for the neighbors out of watermelon and blueberries
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5268
photos
155
followers
50
following
964% complete
View this month »
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
4th July 2023 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
food
,
blue
Corinne C
ace
Yummy and pretty
July 4th, 2023
