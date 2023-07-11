Previous
Natural in Black and White by grammyn
Photo 3526

Natural in Black and White

This is Harley. She is one of my daughter's dogs. They are taking a trip this week so we are reciprocating their generous offer to watch our dogs for us while we were gone by watching theirs while they are gone. I love it when a plan comes together!
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granagringa ace
Love the eye-to-eye level shot of this...and such sharp focus and that you caught some light in those o-so-dark eyes! Kudos.
July 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Hello Harley you look so sweet
July 12th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very sweet.
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise