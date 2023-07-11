Sign up
Previous
Photo 3526
Natural in Black and White
This is Harley. She is one of my daughter's dogs. They are taking a trip this week so we are reciprocating their generous offer to watch our dogs for us while we were gone by watching theirs while they are gone. I love it when a plan comes together!
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5273
photos
155
followers
50
following
966% complete
View this month »
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
11th July 2023 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
animal
Granagringa
ace
Love the eye-to-eye level shot of this...and such sharp focus and that you caught some light in those o-so-dark eyes! Kudos.
July 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Hello Harley you look so sweet
July 12th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very sweet.
July 12th, 2023
