Hidden Fruit by grammyn
Hidden Fruit

Remember the apple I have kept for years and used over and over? Will this banana peel be next? Keep following me to find out!
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Milanie ace
What a fun idea
July 24th, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
I don't think a banana peel will last very long but it will be fun to see what you do with it.
July 24th, 2023  
Diane ace
LOL. I was wondering if this was the same banana peel. Creative shot.
July 24th, 2023  
