Previous
Photo 3540
Hidden Fruit
Remember the apple I have kept for years and used over and over? Will this banana peel be next? Keep following me to find out!
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?!
5289
photos
155
followers
50
following
969% complete
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3534
3535
3536
873
3537
3538
3539
3540
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
23rd July 2023 7:04pm
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
food
Milanie
ace
What a fun idea
July 24th, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
I don't think a banana peel will last very long but it will be fun to see what you do with it.
July 24th, 2023
Diane
ace
LOL. I was wondering if this was the same banana peel. Creative shot.
July 24th, 2023
