The Mill

This building used to be part of a cotton mill and is now renovated into apartments in my small town of 40,000 people. It just opened this year



"The 127 units of modern, urban living include approximately 60 unique floor plans consisting of 1-Bedroom, 2-Bedroom, and 3-Bedroom apartments. These are housed within the former Daniel Pratt cotton gin complex (1848), consisting of five historic masonry structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Many of the original building architectural components have been incorporated into the loft designs including exposed brick walls, wooden support beams, and oversized windows that maximize the one-of-a-kind views and natural light."