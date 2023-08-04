Previous
The Mill by grammyn
Photo 3552

The Mill

This building used to be part of a cotton mill and is now renovated into apartments in my small town of 40,000 people. It just opened this year

"The 127 units of modern, urban living include approximately 60 unique floor plans consisting of 1-Bedroom, 2-Bedroom, and 3-Bedroom apartments. These are housed within the former Daniel Pratt cotton gin complex (1848), consisting of five historic masonry structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Many of the original building architectural components have been incorporated into the loft designs including exposed brick walls, wooden support beams, and oversized windows that maximize the one-of-a-kind views and natural light."
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
973% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I imagine those apartments will go fast- they sound beautiful with the brick and beams being incorporated into the design. Nice shot.
August 5th, 2023  
Diane ace
I love to see old industrial buildings repurposed like this. Nice shot!
August 5th, 2023  
DaVette
Beautiful shot!
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise