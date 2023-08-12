Sign up
Previous
Photo 3560
Injection Site
My son is visiting and wants to cook a pork shoulder for the whole family. Apparently it requires and injection first and this is a tradition for him!
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5310
photos
152
followers
50
following
975% complete
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
12th August 2023 2:37pm
Tags
food
,
bld-22
Susan Wakely
ace
What fluid is being injected? That looks quite a feast that is being prepared.
August 12th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Whilst still in its wrapper?!
August 12th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like some sort of broth to keep the meat tender and moist while it's cooking- just a guess.
August 12th, 2023
