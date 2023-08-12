Previous
Injection Site by grammyn
Photo 3560

Injection Site

My son is visiting and wants to cook a pork shoulder for the whole family. Apparently it requires and injection first and this is a tradition for him!
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Susan Wakely ace
What fluid is being injected? That looks quite a feast that is being prepared.
August 12th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Whilst still in its wrapper?!
August 12th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like some sort of broth to keep the meat tender and moist while it's cooking- just a guess.
August 12th, 2023  
