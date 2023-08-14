Sign up
Photo 3562
It's Monday
Just a little abstract nonsense for the day!
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?!
5312
photos
152
followers
50
following
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
14th August 2023 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
blue
,
pink
,
abstract
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Works for me!
August 15th, 2023
