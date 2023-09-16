Sign up
Photo 3595
Playing Pretend
This boat, or one like, it has been sitting in this same spot for thirty years. I don't think boats have thoughts or feelings but if this one does I helped it out today by putting it in the water!
ETSOOI'd out a building, some jet skis, and some power poles
ETSOOI'd out a building, some jet skis, and some power poles
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
5
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5348
photos
149
followers
50
following
984% complete
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
3589
3590
877
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
16th September 2023 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
boat
,
etsooi-155
Susan Wakely
ace
A fun edit. Is this your boat Katy?
September 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool edit Katy
September 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
And it could see itself in the water. Great shot!
September 16th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
This reminds me of a boat in our area that sat in the same place for many years. A guy, who was my co-worker at the time, told me the boatbuilder was making it out of, of all things, concrete. I don't know what happened to it but it is no longer there.
September 16th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Clever processing
September 16th, 2023
