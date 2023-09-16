Previous
Playing Pretend by grammyn
Playing Pretend

This boat, or one like, it has been sitting in this same spot for thirty years. I don't think boats have thoughts or feelings but if this one does I helped it out today by putting it in the water!

ETSOOI'd out a building, some jet skis, and some power poles
Susan Wakely ace
A fun edit. Is this your boat Katy?
September 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool edit Katy
September 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
And it could see itself in the water. Great shot!
September 16th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
This reminds me of a boat in our area that sat in the same place for many years. A guy, who was my co-worker at the time, told me the boatbuilder was making it out of, of all things, concrete. I don't know what happened to it but it is no longer there.
September 16th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Clever processing
September 16th, 2023  
