Previous
Copyright 1897 by grammyn
Photo 3608

Copyright 1897

At least that is what it says in the small print.

A book that belonged to my grandmother. Her name is written inside the front cover, in cursive, with the year 1903, and her grade, 4th.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
988% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
How wonderful and a fabulous memory
September 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful memento
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise