Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3608
Copyright 1897
At least that is what it says in the small print.
A book that belonged to my grandmother. Her name is written inside the front cover, in cursive, with the year 1903, and her grade, 4th.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5361
photos
152
followers
50
following
988% complete
View this month »
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
29th September 2023 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
Dawn
ace
How wonderful and a fabulous memory
September 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful memento
September 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close