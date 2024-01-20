Sign up
Previous
Photo 3721
Older Than I
A stamp on a letter from my mother to my father before they were married
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5475
photos
149
followers
49
following
1019% complete
View this month »
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
20th January 2024 7:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
antique
,
mundane-stamp
Rob Falbo
I love old stamps.
January 21st, 2024
