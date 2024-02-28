Previous
Lovely, Dark, and Deep by grammyn
Photo 3760

Lovely, Dark, and Deep

It was a fairly overcast day all day and if my camera had worked when I wanted it to this would have been taken when there was momentarily a little better light for the contrast I wanted
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice capture of light and shade.
February 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
the title and image are a perfect combo'
February 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise