Previous
Still Intact by grammyn
Photo 3789

Still Intact

Several of my friends are already suggesting I should open this but I am determined to wait as long as possible because I know it won't last long after that!
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1038% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm getting some giggle value out of a double decker for 69 ...
April 5th, 2024  
Diane ace
Haha. It'll interesting to see how long before you open it. But I was just thinking about how long your banana peel lasted.
April 5th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
30 days of the same candy bar- well, that's not going to help my diet! (o;
April 5th, 2024  
Dawn ace
I don’t know how you are going to managed this challenge wishing you all the best Katy 😊
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise