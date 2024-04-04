Sign up
Photo 3789
Still Intact
Several of my friends are already suggesting I should open this but I am determined to wait as long as possible because I know it won't last long after that!
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5547
photos
148
followers
50
following
1038% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
4th April 2024 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
30-shots2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I'm getting some giggle value out of a double decker for 69 ...
April 5th, 2024
Diane
ace
Haha. It'll interesting to see how long before you open it. But I was just thinking about how long your banana peel lasted.
April 5th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
30 days of the same candy bar- well, that's not going to help my diet! (o;
April 5th, 2024
Dawn
ace
I don’t know how you are going to managed this challenge wishing you all the best Katy 😊
April 5th, 2024
