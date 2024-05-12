Sign up
Photo 3827
Sunday..........A Day For Prayer
Truly, everyday is a day for prayer but most people only think about it on Sundays.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
5586
photos
149
followers
50
following
1048% complete
View this month »
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
12th May 2024 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
black
,
mayhalf-2024
Diana
ace
I love this Katy, so perfect!
May 13th, 2024
