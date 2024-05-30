Sign up
Photo 3845
The End of the Strawberries
....the top end to be exact but also the end of the season for the farm we get them at and the end of the dehydrating for me this year.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
3
4
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5605
photos
148
followers
50
following
1053% complete
3845
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
30th May 2024 9:43am
Tags
red
,
food
,
mayhalf-2024
Corinne C
ace
A yummy macro!
May 30th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Such a fabulous half & half!
May 31st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the comp for the half and half. Beautiful capture of the details and color. Glad you have some saved. We will get them for months yet.
May 31st, 2024
