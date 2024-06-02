Sign up
Previous
Photo 3848
Literal Definition
The prompt for today's holiday is Rocky Road. While it is highly possible they mean the ice cream, my mind went in another direction
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
3847
3848
Tags
road
,
rocks
,
edah24-06
Corinne C
ace
Simple and effective
June 2nd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Love rocky road but think this would break my teeth 😭
Very clever interpretation
June 2nd, 2024
