Photo 3862
I Wonder Who Took That Bite?
What else but Fudge day? There are many kinds and flavors but probably the most common is some sort of chocolate. It is the one I would choose first but I wouldn't turn down most other flavors either!
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Tags
food
,
sixws-150
,
edah24-06
Diane
ace
Hmm, about that first bite. . . . Great shot for Fudge Day.
June 17th, 2024
Marilyn Wigen
I was thinking the Grand Chap might have taken the bite out of that fudge for Father’s Day.
June 17th, 2024
