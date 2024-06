What Was I Thinking?!

Pink day. Probably the easiest photo of the month as I love anything pink so had lots of choices. I decide on this seaglass quilt I foolishly decided to make for my great granddaughter before she was born. She will be two in two weeks!



You see how far I have come with it! Cutting out all those little pieces was time consuming and I imagine stitching them onto the backiin will be equally time consumiong but I am determined to finish it. Perhaps for the next great granddaughter