Previous
Photo 3870
Not A Way to Lose Weight
Pralines day and Swim a Lap day! First time ever I have heard of pralines swimming a lap but anything is possible on 365. I was fortunate to capture it just as they were finishing up!
Seriously I couldn't find any in the store so I had to make my own which set me back a little in my timeline but it all worked out in the end!
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
0
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5630
photos
150
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
24th June 2024 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
blue
,
sixws-150
,
edah24-06
