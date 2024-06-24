Previous
Not A Way to Lose Weight by grammyn
Photo 3870

Not A Way to Lose Weight

Pralines day and Swim a Lap day! First time ever I have heard of pralines swimming a lap but anything is possible on 365. I was fortunate to capture it just as they were finishing up!

Seriously I couldn't find any in the store so I had to make my own which set me back a little in my timeline but it all worked out in the end!
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

